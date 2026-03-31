2026 WCQ Play-Off: Why I’ll Be Supporting DR Congo To Qualify —Ex-Super Eagles Star

Former Super Eagles star defender Ifeanyi Udeze has said he will be backing Democratic Republic of Congo to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of Jamaica.

DR Congo are just one win away from qualifying for its first World Cup since debuting at the 1974 edition in the former West Germany.

To secure the ticket, DR Congo must beat Jamaica in today’s (Tuesday) play-off final in Mexico.

The Leopards reached this stage of the qualifiers after defeating Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-3 on penalties, after regulation and extra time ended 1-1 at the African play-offs in November, 2025 in Morocco.

Also Read: NFF To Challenge FIFA Ruling After Failed DR Congo Protest

Now the Congolese are on the verge of making a second World Cup appearance in their history.

On why he will be backing the two-time AFCON title winners, Udeze said on BRILA FM:”I am supporting DR Congo to be at the World Cup because I want the Super Eagles players to understand what it means to qualify for a big tournament like the World Cup, especially seeing that the team that knocked you out eventually picked the ticket.

“So, I’m supporting DR Congo and I’m wishing them all the best.”

A win for DR Congo will see Africa feature 10 teams at the World Cup to be co-hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

The other African teams who had already qualified are Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, debutant Cape Verde, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

By James Agberebi



