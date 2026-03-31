Friendly: Super Eagles Target Win Against Jordan’s Al-Nashama

The Super Eagles will look secure another win when they take on Jordan in an international friendly at the Corendon Airlines Park, Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday (today).

Goals by Moses Simon, early in the first half, and Akor Adams, early in the second period, lifted the Eagles above Team Melli at the same venue last week Friday.

Despite the departures from the camp of defenders Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemaechi (whose wife was delivered of a baby) head coach Eric Chelle will be looking to win with the 21 players available to take on the emerging Asian power.

FIFA World Cup-bound Jordan are no longer the paperweights they used to be considered as, with the squad having evolved greatly, and despite sitting at 64th in the current FIFA ranking, has lost only one of their last five matches.

That loss was a narrow 2-3 reverse to 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

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On the other hand, Al-Nashama have beaten Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt, and drew 2-2 with Costa Rica in a pulsating encounter on Friday.

Chelle must find a new partner for Czech-based central defender Igoh Ogbu, while Portugal-based Zaidu Sanusi is likely to take the place of Onyemaechi. Bright Osayi-Samuel will remain at right back.

Alex Iwobi, set to win his 98th cap as he marches quietly but sure-footedly towards the century mark, will work the middle with captain Wilfred Ndidi and any of Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika.

Paris FC of France’s Moses Simon, in line for his 97th cap, may once more be at the fore with two of Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams and Ademola Lookman. Paul Onuachu, Chidera Ejuke and newbies Philip Otele and Collins Yira Sor are also available.

The Super Eagles remain unbeaten in regulation time in their past five matches, including a penalty shootout defeat of Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations’ third-place match, and wins over Algeria, Mozambique and Iran.

Nigeria and Jordan have met only twice previously at senior international level, with honours shared.

Goals by Emeka Akueme and Chukwudi Nworgu earned Nigeria a 2-0 in a LG Cup opener in Lagos in April 2004, while Hatem Aqel scored from the penalty spot to give Jordan a 1-0 win in a friendly in Amman in October 2013.



