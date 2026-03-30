Fernandez Savours Chance To Shine In Star-Studded Super Eagles

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez is relishing his time with the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Éric Chelle’s side in the 2-1 friendly win over Iran last week Friday.

Fernandez replaced Hull City star Semi Ajayi after the break.

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The centre-back, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, is experiencing international football for the first time.

Fernandez Happy With Super Eagles Chance

He is thrilled for the chance to be part of the star-studded Super Eagles squad.

“When I first got the call to come and play for Nigeria, I was a bit shocked the national team wanted me. I am grateful I am here and I am grateful for the opportunity,” Fernandez told thenff.com.

“I watched the last AFCON and I can say the Nigeria team is very good and star-studded. I love the feeling here. I was formerly a midfield player who was converted into a defender.

“Playing in the Europa League is an amazing feeling, especially when I think about how I started my career and how I developed from college football into playing at club level and on the European stage,”

By Adeboye Amosu



