Elegbeleye Applauds Nwaiwu’s Super Eagles Debut

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye has lauded Chibuike Nwaiwu’s debut for the Super Eagles, Completesports.com reports.

The Trabzonspor star replaced Igoh Ogbuh in the second half of Nigeria’s 2-1 friendly win over Iran on Friday.

Nwaiwu was on the books of former NPFL champions Heartland and Enyimba before moving abroad.

The 22-year-old was a member of the Enyimba side that won a record-extending ninth NPFL title in the 2022/23 season.

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The versatile defender left the Aba giants for Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC the following season.

Nwaiwu won the Austrian Cup with Wolfsberger before joining Trabzonspor in January.

Elegbeleye said the player’s rapid rise is a “significant source of pride” for the NPFL.

“This is a massive bragging right for the NPFL. It will motivate our league players to up their game to get scouted by foreign clubs and our national team handlers,” Elegbeleye told the NPFL media.

By Adeboye Amosu



