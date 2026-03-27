Super Eagles Win Vs Iran ‘Heart-Warming’ But No Consolation For World Cup Miss — Kalika

Simon Kalika, a Dutch coach who assisted Samson Siasia during the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in the Netherlands as well as the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles’ 2-1 triumph over Iran in Friday’s international friendly Antalya Stadium Turkey is “heart-warming” but cannot compensate Nigerians for missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

Super Eagles Edge Iran For Second Win In Three Meetings

Friday’s victory marked Nigeria’s second win over Iran in three senior-level meetings, with the other encounter ending in a draw.

Moses Simon handed the Super Eagles an early lead, scoring in the seventh minute at the 29,307-capacity Antalyaspor Stadium in Turkey.

Also Read: Friendly: Simon, Adams On Target As Super Eagles Beat Iran 2-1

Akor Adams doubled the advantage in the 51st minute before Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran seven minutes past the hour mark.

Super Eagles Friendly Games ‘Just For Fun’ — Kalika

With the Super Eagles set to face Jordan at the same venue on Tuesday in another friendly, Kalika admitted he was not surprised by the result, describing the match as largely ceremonial.

“For me, it’s good that the Super Eagles won. But I think the game is just for fun and cannot compensate for Nigeria’s inability to play in the World Cup coming up in Mexico/USA/Canada in the summer,” Kalika said.

Super Eagles Among World’s Top Teams — Kalika Insists

Kalika maintained his strong belief in the quality of the Nigerian national team, insisting they remain Africa’s finest.

“My position and opinion about the Super Eagles remains clear — they are the best team in Africa. They have the best players in Africa and are by far better than Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Senegal, Ghana, etc.

Also Read: I Knew I’ll Make Super Eagles Team During My Time In NPFL — Nwaiwu

“They are among the top 10 teams in the world and should always be at the World Cup.”

World Cup Absence A Big Blow For Nigeria And Africa

Kalika stressed that Nigeria’s failure to qualify for a second consecutive FIFA World Cup is damaging on multiple fronts.

“They are always a bright sight during World Cup finals, but missing the tournament for a second consecutive time is not the best — not good for the players, not good for Nigeria and Africa,” he lamented.

Kalika Reflects On Success With Nigeria’s Youth Teams

During his time as Samson Siasia’s assistant, Kalika helped the Flying Eagles win silver at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands and also guided Nigeria to a silver medal finish in the men’s football event at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

By Sab Osuji



