Super Eagles Striker Attracts Bundesliga Interest

Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen, VFL Wolfsburg, and Werder Bremen are tracking Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu, Completesports.com.

Onuachu has starred for Trabzonspor this season, helping the club push for a continental ticket.

The Nigeria international is currently the leading scorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 21 goals from 24 matches.

Saudi club Al-Ahli have also been linked with the striker.

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The 31-year-old is currently valued around €15m.

Trabzonspor are however not willing to sell Onuachu at any price.

Trabzonspor, however, are unwilling to sell the striker under any circumstances.

The former FC Midtylland star joined the Black Sea Storm from Sky Bet Championship club Southampton last summer.



