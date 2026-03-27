Okoye Explains AFCON 2025 Absence

Maduka Okoye has revealed why he turned down an invitation to play at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye was a notable absentee from Nigeria’s squad for the tournament held in Morocco.

The 26-year-old was sidelined at the start of the 2025/26 season following a suspension over his alleged involvement in a betting scandal.

Read Also:Iwobi’s Brilliant Strike Up For Premier League GOTM Award

The former Watford goalkeeper explained that he chose to skip the AFCON in order to focus on regaining his fitness after a lengthy spell out of competitive action.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Udinese Calcio 5.26 1xbet X Draw 3.885 1xbet Como 1907 1.76 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS No In 6 of the last 10 Como's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Como halftime lead Como has led at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches. Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Como's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Okoye On AFCON 2025 Absence

Okoye added that it was equally important for him to repay Udinese for their support during his period of absence.

“Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, I believed it was better to remain at Udinese, work on my form, and also show appreciation to the club for standing by me during a difficult period,” he told German publication Kicker.

Okoye has been included in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

By Adeboye Amosu



