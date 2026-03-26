Iwobi’s Brilliant Strike Up For Premier League GOTM Award

Alex Iwobi has been shortlisted for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for March, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi earned a nomination for his brilliant goal in Fulham’s 2–1 home victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nigeria international produced a long-range, side-footed finish from outside the box in the 34th minute of the encounter.

The 29-year-old has registered four goals, and three assists in 23 appearances for Fulham this season.

Read Also:Iwobi Nominated For Premier League March POTM Award

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.6 1xBet X Draw 4.72 1xBet Fulham 5.64 1xBet

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is nominated twice for his strikes against Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City, while his teammate Elliot Anderson made the shortlist for the long-effort against City.

William Osula of Newcastle United, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, and Aston Villa star John McGinn are the other players nominated for the award.

Fans can vote for the winner, with the final decision combining public votes and expert panel input.

By Adeboye Amosu



