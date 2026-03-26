Senegal To Parade AFCON Trophy Before Friendly Game With Peru

Senegal plan to parade the Africa Cup of Nations trophy before their game against Peru in Paris on Saturday, with the head of the country’s Football Federation vowing a “crusade” against the decision to strip the team of the title, BBC Sport reports.

The Lions of Teranga claimed their second Afcon title on 18 January when they beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in a final which ended in chaotic scenes when the Senegal players walked off the pitch after their opponents were awarded a stoppage-time penalty with the match goalless.

But last week the Confederation of African Football (Caf) overturned that result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory.

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) confirmed receipt of Senegal’s appeal against that decision, promising to rule “as swiftly as possible”.

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“Faced with what amounts to the most blatant and unprecedented administrative robbery in the history of our sport, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) refuses to accept this as inevitable,” FSF president Abdoulaye Fall said at a media conference in the French capital.

Shortly before making his comments, FSF social media posted a timetable for events around Saturday’s friendly at the Stade de France which included a trophy parade.

“Senegal will not bend the knee and will not compromise its values,” added Fall. “Our fight now transcends the football pitch.”



