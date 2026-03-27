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    Nigeria National Teams

    D’Tigress Line Up Indiana Fever Test Ahead FIBA World Cup

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    D’Tigress

    Nigeria’s D’Tigress will face WNBA side Indiana Fever in an international exhibition game on Saturday , 2 May 2026.

    The encounter will serve as part of the team’s preparations for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

    According to the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, the high-profile encounter is aimed at strengthening the team’s competitiveness on the international stage while providing players with exposure against top-level opposition.

    Read Also:Women’s Wheelchair Basketball: Nigeria Women Make History, Qualify For Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

    Chairman of the NBBF Sponsorship and Marketing Committee, Ugo Udezue, described the game as a significant step in Nigeria’s basketball journey.

    He noted that the encounter goes beyond competition, representing a strategic effort to elevate Nigeria’s status in global women’s basketball.

    “This is more than just a game, it is a statement of intent. D’Tigress have built a legacy of excellence over the past seven years, and matchups like this against top WNBA teams continue to position Nigeria as a true global force,” Udezue said.

    D’Tigress are also scheduled to face Los Angeles Sparks in another exhibition game at the Viejas Arena on Saturday, April 25, 2026.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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