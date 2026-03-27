Friendly: Okoye, Lookman, Adams Start For Super Eagles Against Iran

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a strong starting X1 for his side’s friendly against Team Melli of Iran,reports Completesports.com.

Maduka Okoye will start in goal ahead of Francis Uzoho, and Adebayo Adeleye.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi will start as full-backs.

Read Also: Okoye Explains AFCON 2025 Absence

Igho Ogbu will partner Hull City defender Semi Ajayi in defence.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi will take charge of the midfield.

Akor Adams will lead the attack, and will be supported by Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon.

Super Eagles X1 Iran

Okoye

Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Ogbu, Onyemaechi

Ndidi, Iwobi,

Simon, Chukwueze, Lookman, Adams



