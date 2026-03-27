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    Friendly: Okoye, Lookman, Adams Start For Super Eagles Against Iran

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:1 Comment1 Min Read

    Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a strong starting X1 for his side’s friendly against Team Melli of Iran,reports Completesports.com.

    Maduka Okoye will start in goal ahead of Francis Uzoho, and Adebayo Adeleye.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi will start as full-backs.

    Read Also: Okoye Explains AFCON 2025 Absence

    Igho Ogbu will partner Hull City defender Semi Ajayi in defence.

    Captain Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi will take charge of the midfield.

    Akor Adams will lead the attack, and will be supported by Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon.

    Super Eagles X1 Iran

    Okoye

    Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Ogbu, Onyemaechi

    Ndidi, Iwobi,

    Simon, Chukwueze, Lookman, Adams


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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    1 Comment

    1. Larry on

      You can’t be repeating same action and expect a different result. Recycling of players that failed to qualify for two consecutive WCs is not a smart move. This match could have been used to give opportunities to new players that could add value to the team..
      Failure to qualify for the next WC just got kicked off..
      Cameroon fielded a starting lineup of of new players against Cameroon and were impressive.

      Reply
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