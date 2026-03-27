Madueke Eyes Place In England’s World Cup Squad

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is ready to fight for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old is already part of England’s 35-man pre-World Cup squad.

Madueke is hoping for a chance to impress head coach Thomas Tuchel in the upcoming friendlies against Japan and Uruguay.

“Listen, my focus now is on England for sure. Of course it’s difficult, those type of games (losing the Carabao Cup final) but you take it in your stride, you can’t sulk, you have to carry on,” he declared.

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“We’ve got important games for England coming up, which I’m fully focused on to try and do my best and when we get back to club it’ll be the final push to try and finish where we want to.

“In terms of my mindset, when you play at the highest level for England and for club, you need to have that mindset of trying to just do your best and compete and help your team win.

“In terms of World Cup places, I don’t really think too much about that. I just try to do my best whenever I’m on the pitch and everything will play out how it’s meant to.

“Of course as a player these things cross your mind. It would be naïve to think it wouldn’t. It’s an amazing stage and an amazing honour to play for your country at a World Cup so, yeah, it definitely has.”



