Women’s Wheelchair Basketball: Nigeria Women Make History, Qualify For Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Nigerian women’s wheelchair basketball team has made history by qualifying for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigerian side defeated South Africa 8–3 in an enthralling final on Thursday at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Angola.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball: Captain Olubisi Inspires Historic Comeback

Led by captain Ijigbamigbe Gbemisola Olubisi, the Nigerian team staged a historic comeback in the final to secure the sole ticket ahead of tournament favourites, South Africa.

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The Nigerian girls had previously lost 7–3 to the South Africans in the group stage but produced a resilient display to snatch the Commonwealth Games ticket.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball: Federation Hails ‘Monumental Achievement’

President of the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Seyi Johnson, described the Nigerian women’s wheelchair basketball team s feat as a monumental achievement that will further accelerate the rapid growth of the sport in Nigeria.

He stated that the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) played a pivotal role in the team’s success.

“As President, I feel very fulfilled that we have been able to make history in Nigeria wheelchair basketball. Everyone associated with Nigeria wheelchair basketball, both past and present, has every reason to share in this credit because this is the result of many years of dedication and hard work.”

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“I must specially thank the leadership of the National Sports Commission under Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director-General Hon. Bukola Olopade for the kind of leadership direction they have brought into Nigerian sports, which is enabling every sport to thrive, regardless of size.”

Men’s Team Fall Short In Final

Meanwhile, the Nigerian men’s wheelchair basketball team narrowly missed out on qualification after losing 13–8 to South Africa in the final.

Nigeria and South Africa will both officially represent the continent at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in the Women’s Wheelchair Basketball and Men’sWheelchair Basketball events respectively.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



