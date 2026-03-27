I Knew I’ll Make Super Eagles Team During My Time In NPFL — Nwaiwu

Chibuike Nwaiwu has said he always believed he would play for the Super Eagles while still playing in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Nwaiwu, who was a late replacement for the injured Calvin Bassey, made his Super Eagles debut in Friday’s 2-1 win against Iran, in an international friendly match in Antalya, Turkey.

The 22-year-old, former Heartland and Enyimba defender who now plays for Trabzonspor, came on early in the second half for Igoh Ogbu for his first appearance and marked it with a win.

Moses Simon opened the scoring in the first half before Akor Adams doubled the lead in the second half.

Also Read: Friendly: Eagles Win Vs Iran, Good Step Towards Rebuilding Process –Ekpo

Reflecting on his debut, Nwaiwu told the Super Eagles media team:”I think it’s a privilege to represent my country because every footballer’s dream is to represent their country. I’m very happy to be here to represent my country and I’m happy to make my debut.

“I believe in God and I believe hard work pays, right from the time I played in the NPFL (Nigeria Premier Football League) I always say I will wear the national team shirt and I want to represent my country and when I got the text at my club I was very happy and excited and very happy to be here to wear the shirt.

“I was very excited and because of the excitement I almost missed my flight and when my club posted it, it was a great moment for me.”

On the performance of 5e Iranians, who will feature at this year’s FIFA World Cup, Nwaiwu added:”Iran is a very good side and most times they qualify for the World Cup and we took our chances and did a great job.”

Nwaiwu could make his second appearance for Eric Chelle’s side come Tuesday when they face Jordan in their second friendly game.

By James Agberebi



