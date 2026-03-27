Friendly: Chukwuemeka Scores As Austria Humiliate Ghana 5-1

Carney Chukwuemeka opened his goals account for Austria, as they hammered 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound Ghana’s Black Stars 5-1 in an international friendly at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on Friday.

Chukwuemeka, who came on in the 61st minute, scored with 10 minutes left to put Austria 4-1 ahead.

The Black Stars struggled to find any rhythm throughout the match, allowing the home side to dominate for the majority of the match.

Austria opened the scoring against the run of play in the 12th minute when Marcel Sabitzer converted a penalty after defender Jonas Adjetey handled the ball inside the area.

Also Read: Ghana Black Stars Players, Official Robbed In Vienna Ahead Austria Friendly

The goal put Ghana on the back foot, and Austria capitalised on defensive errors throughout the game. In the 51st minute, Sabitzer assisted Michael Gregoritsch for Austria’s second goal, with Caleb Yirenkyi’s poor ball control contributing to the opportunity.

Austria extended their lead further in the 69th minute when Gregoritsch returned the favour, setting up Stefan Posch to make it 3-0.

The Black Stars were largely ineffective in attack, struggling to create any meaningful chances until captain Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back to make it 3-1 on 77 minutes.

But just two minutes later Chukwuemeka extended Austria’s lead by grabbing the fourth before Nicolas Seiwald made it 5-1 in the 92nd minute.

The Black Stars will now take on Germany in another international friendly on Monday.



