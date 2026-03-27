Ghana Black Stars Players, Official Robbed In Vienna Ahead Austria Friendly

Preparations for Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of their international friendly against Austria in Vienna were disrupted by a hotel robbery, according to Accra-based Sporty FM (via africasoccer.com).

The senior national team began their camp on Sunday, with training sessions kicking off on Monday.

Trouble emerged after Wednesday’s third session, when two players reported the theft of Rolex watches valued at $20,000.

The following day, a member of the technical staff discovered that $2,250 in cash had gone missing.

Team officials promptly alerted local authorities, though investigations were initially hindered due to malfunctioning hotel security cameras.

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The Black Stars Management Team has since involved the Vienna Police to help identify those responsible.

Despite the setback, Ghana will face Austria at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion this evening, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT.

Coach Otto Addo and his squad will then head to Stuttgart to take on Germany on Monday, March 30.

These friendlies serve as part of Ghana’s final preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



