Friendly: Eagles Win Vs Iran, Good Step Towards Rebuilding Process –Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes the Super Eagles’ 2-1 win over Iran in Friday’s four-nation tournament is a good step towards the rebuilding process for the senior national team.



Nigeria opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Moses Simon finished from the center of the box after a pass from Samuel Chukwueze to give Nigeria an early advantage.



Nigeria doubled their lead shortly after the restart in the 51st minute. Akor Adams fired home from close range after being set up by Ademola Lookman.



However, Iran pulled one back in the 67th minute through Mehdi Taremi to spark hopes of a comeback.

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Reacting after the game, Ekpo, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that he’s impressed with the Super Eagles’ victory against Iran.



He also praised the duo of Simon and Adams for taking their goal-scoring chances.



“This is a good victory for the Super Eagles against Iran considering the fact that this is the first time the players are playing together after the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



“This victory will definitely help boost the confidence of the players now that the rebuilding process has kick started. I expect more of this performance when the team confront Jordan in their final game.



“We need to build on what we have at the moment. And I am glad that the rebuilding process has started ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. We don’t want a repeat of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, so the earlier we start the process, the better for the national team.”



