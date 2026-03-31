Mikel Blasts Chelsea Midfielder Over Exit Talk

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has taken aim at Argentina international Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez has recently expressed his desire to play for multiple European champions Real Madrid.

The former Benfica midfielder is reportedly a target for Real Madrid this summer.



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The Spanish giants see Fernandez as a priority signing over Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Mikel has taken issue with Fernandez declaring he can see himself moving to Madrid in the future.

“This is Chelsea, not a stepping stone to another team. If your heart is already in Madrid, you shouldn’t wear the blue jersey,”Mikel was quoted by AS.

“At Chelsea, we played for the coat of arms, not for a future transfer…”



