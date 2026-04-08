Osimhen Will Be Big Hit In Premier League – Hamman

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Victor Osimhen will be a smash hit in the Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a permanent transfer from Napoli last summer, having spent the previous season on loan with the Turkish Super Lig champions.

Hamman stated that he is surprised the Nigeria international is not playing in England because his all-action style is best suited for the Premier League.

Read Also:Galatasaray Confirm Positive Progress In Osimhen’s Injury Recovery

“Osimhen is an extraordinary player. The reason Galatasaray is performing so well in the league is probably because of Osimhen. I enjoy watching him,” Hamann told Metro.

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“I think if he played in the Premier League, he would significantly strengthen the team he plays for.”

Hamman also advised Newcastle United to go for the forward.

“Liverpool already has two players in that position, so nothing will happen there for Osimhen. However, he has pace, power, and clinical finishing. If Newcastle United sells Nick Woltemade, Osimhen could be a perfect fit for them,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



