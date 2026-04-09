UCL: We’re Not Going To Give Up —Flick Assures After Q/Final First Leg Defeat To Atletico

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has vowed that the Catalans will not give up, despite losing their Champions League quarterfinal first leg to Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona were left very frustrated to lose 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, which has left their Champions League dreams in tatters.

They must now go to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano next week and win by at least two goals in order to progress, which will be extremely difficult in the circumstances.

As per Marca (via Football Espana) head coach Hansi Flick chose to be upbeat despite the disappointing result for his side.

“They scored two goals and had a lot of quality. The first goal, we have to defend better, we received the red card and then the goal. We lost but we had very good chances. We’re not going to give up. I think we had a lot of options.”

Flick had his say on Pau Cubarsi’s red card, as he also highlighted a play that took place nine minutes into the second card. Marc Pubill handled the ball after a goal kick, but VAR chose against getting involved, which he could not believe.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.875 1xbet X Draw 0 1xbet FC Barcelona 1.867 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona win FC Barcelona has won 3 of their last 4 away meetings against Atletico Madrid. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 FC Barcelona's away matches, both teams scored. FC Barcelona over 0.5 goals FC Barcelona scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 10 away matches.

Also Read: Barcelona Legend Accuses Arteta Of Using Ferguson Tactic To Win EPL Title

“I don’t know about Cubarsí’s sending off, it could be red or it couldn’t be. I’m not sure if he touches him enough. The ball was behind them. But the situation in which they touch the ball with their hand in the area and I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t come in.

“It’s normal to make mistakes, but this type of situation, why do we have VAR? It should be a penalty and a second yellow, red.

“The VAR has been quite favoured towards Atletico… he was a German (referee). Thank you Germany. I don’t know what happens in a situation in which a goalkeeper starts to play and the defender stops it with his hand, for me it’s a second yellow and also a penalty. Let’s see if they can explain it to us.

“I think we gave everything and we weren’t lucky, but we have to look ahead to the next game against Atletico. But we’re positive, we’ll fight.”



