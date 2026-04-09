What Super Eagles Are Still Lacking —Etim Esin

Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has revealed that the current Super Eagles are still lacking a creative midfielder in the mould of legends like the late Henry Nwosu, Austin Okocha and himself.

Speaking on the Play Zone Podcast, Esin stated that Lookman is the closest player in terms of creativity in the Super Eagles but has not showed enough of it.

“I think we are still looking for that creative talented midfield player. Lookman comes into that but not really for Nigeria.

Also Read: Cape Verde Withdraws From Super Falcons Friendly

“For his club, he does that very well but when it comes to Nigeria, I think we still need that creativity in the middle of the park.”

Esin explained why it is important to have a creative midfielder in every team.

“He is the architect and magician in the squad. He makes things happen. Even if he does not score, he can lay an assist and make things happen in the game. If you have that in your squad, you will have the confidence.

“Number ten like me, Henry {Nwosu}, Jay-Jay (Okocha), if we are with the ball the opponent will be intimidated.

“You have to intimidate the opponent and let them know you have this kind of player that can drag two or three players and create space and lay a pass for someone. I think we still need that in our national team which we don’t really have,” he said.

By James Agberebi



