Cape Verde Withdraws From Super Falcons Friendly

Cape Verde have withdrawn from their planned international friendlies against Nigeria’s Super Falcons, reports Completesports.com.

The fixtures were slated for Wednesday, April 15, and Saturday, April 18, at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Reports indicate that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is now searching for a replacement opponent, although the short notice may make it difficult to secure one in time.

Read Also:Ikenne Set To Host Super Falcons’ Friendlies Against Cape Verde

The Super Falcons are still expected to assemble in Abuja this weekend, with the matches intended to form part of their build-up to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Justine Madugu’s team last faced Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses twice during the previous international window.

The African champions lost the first friendly 1-0, and bounced back with a 3-1 victory in the second friendly.

By Adeboye Amosu



