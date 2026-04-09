Marseille Boss Applauds Nnadi, Calls For Improvement

Olympique Marseille head coach Habib Beye has lavished praise on Tochukwu Nnadi, while also challenging the midfielder to elevate his performances further.

The 22-year-old linked up with Les Phocéens on a permanent transfer from Belgian Pro League outfit Zulte Waregem in January.

Nnadi has however struggled to make impact at the Ligue 1 club.

The Nigeria international has made just three league appearances for Marseille.

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Beye Tasks Nnadi

Beye offered words of encouragement to the defensive midfielder.

“No, Nnadi makes a very good impression on me, but it’s in this area where we have the most players, we have seven or eight midfielders. So, in this situation, rotation isn’t necessarily frequent for them,” Beye was quoted by maxifoot.fr.

“I’m very satisfied with his contribution, especially defensively and his ability to press four or five meters. Having spoken with him, I’d also like to see him work on that offensively.

“He needs to be able to inject some dynamism; in a two-man midfield, you need players who can also contribute in the second line. In his development and adaptation, he needs to work towards that, but we’re very satisfied with his attitude and what he does defensively.

“He’s one of the players in this squad with the strongest defensive capacity, which is very positive. We need to continue working with him on his adaptation to gradually integrate him into the team. Like everyone else, he’ll have his chance to play. Sometimes, it takes a little more time.”

By Adeboye Amosu





