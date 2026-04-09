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    ECL: Uche Missing As Crystal Palace Thrash Fiorentina

    Austin AkhilomenBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Uche

    Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was not in action as Crystal Palace thrashed Fiorentina 3-0 in the first-leg quarterfinal of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

    The Nigerian international, who was not registered by Palace for the knockout stages of the 2025/26 Conference League. has made four appearances and scored two goals.

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    However, Jean-Philippe Mateta, who started for the first time since January, led the Eagles’ line at Selhurst Park in place of the suspended Jorgen Strand Larsen.

    He opened the scoring with a 24th-minute penalty, and Palace took a two-goal lead when Tyrick Mitchell recycled the rebound from a Mateta effort seven minutes later.

    Ismaila Sarr ensured Palace will travel to Tuscany with a comfortable advantage when he nodded home their third on the stroke of time.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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