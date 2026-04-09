ECL: Uche Missing As Crystal Palace Thrash Fiorentina

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was not in action as Crystal Palace thrashed Fiorentina 3-0 in the first-leg quarterfinal of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Nigerian international, who was not registered by Palace for the knockout stages of the 2025/26 Conference League. has made four appearances and scored two goals.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Crystal Palace 3.23 1xbet X Draw 3.64 1xbet Newcastle United 2.318 1xbet

However, Jean-Philippe Mateta, who started for the first time since January, led the Eagles’ line at Selhurst Park in place of the suspended Jorgen Strand Larsen.



He opened the scoring with a 24th-minute penalty, and Palace took a two-goal lead when Tyrick Mitchell recycled the rebound from a Mateta effort seven minutes later.



Ismaila Sarr ensured Palace will travel to Tuscany with a comfortable advantage when he nodded home their third on the stroke of time.



