Boniface Needs Time To Get Back To His Rhythm –Agu

Super Eagles defender Felix Agu believes his teammate Victor Boniface will require additional time to regain his peak performance at Werder Bremen.



Recall that Boniface recently returned to Werder Bremen after a three-month rehabilitation for a knee injury, starting individual training to prepare for a potential late-season comeback.



The 24-year-old Nigerian striker, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, underwent surgery in January. While he is not yet in full team training, he is progressing well with plans to return to action soon.



Speaking with Deichstube, Agu, who expressed his delight to see Boniface back in the team, stated that the Nigerian forward has the quality to make a perfect comeback.

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“I’m very happy to see him back here because I get along well with him. I think he still needs a little time to get back into his rhythm.



“He may have only shown glimpses of it in matches, but you see it again and again in training. When he drops deep, turns, plays passes – with such timing, such vision! That’s simply an absolute quality!”



“He wasn’t a key player in Leverkusen’s championship-winning team for nothing. If Victor can even come close to that level, then he can help us.



“The important thing is that he gets back to the fitness level he needed to be able to help us on the pitch for a while.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet 1. FC Cologne 2.277 1xbet X Draw 3.62 1xbet Werder Bremen 3.335 1xbet



