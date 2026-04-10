Bassey Fit For Fulham Vs Liverpool

Calvin Bassey is fit and available for selection as Fulham prepare for Saturday’s clash against Liverpool, Completesports.com reports.

The centre-back was forced to pull out of International duty last month due to a back problem.

Bassey has now been passed fit for the trip to Anfield after recovering from the injury.

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The defender’s availability is a massive boost for Fulham, who are targeting an European ticket.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.683 1xbet X Draw 4.485 1xbet Fulham FC 5.04 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Fulham over 0.5 goals Fulham scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 Liverpool's home matches, both teams scored. Liverpool under 1.5 goals Liverpool scored less than 1.5 goals in the Premier League in 9 of the last 15 matches.

Marco Silva’s side currently occupy ninth position on the Premier League table with 44 points.

The Whites defeated Burnley 3-1 at the Craven Cottage before the international break.

Bassey has made 25 league appearances for Fulham this season, with one goal to his name.



