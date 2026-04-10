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    Bassey Fit For Fulham Vs Liverpool

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
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    Calvin Bassey is fit and available for selection as Fulham prepare for Saturday’s clash against Liverpool, Completesports.com reports.

    The centre-back was forced to pull out of International duty last month due to a back problem.

    Bassey has now been passed fit for the trip to Anfield after recovering from the injury.

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    The defender’s availability is a massive boost for Fulham, who are targeting an European ticket.

    Marco Silva’s side currently occupy ninth position on the Premier League table with 44 points.

    The Whites defeated Burnley 3-1 at the Craven Cottage before the international break.

    Bassey has made 25 league appearances for Fulham this season, with one goal to his name.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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