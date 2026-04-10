Bassey Fit For Fulham Vs Liverpool

Calvin Bassey is fit and available for selection as Fulham prepare for Saturday’s clash against Liverpool, Completesports.com reports.
The centre-back was forced to pull out of International duty last month due to a back problem.
Bassey has now been passed fit for the trip to Anfield after recovering from the injury.
Read Also:Marseille Boss Applauds Nnadi, Calls For Improvement
The defender’s availability is a massive boost for Fulham, who are targeting an European ticket.
Marco Silva’s side currently occupy ninth position on the Premier League table with 44 points.
The Whites defeated Burnley 3-1 at the Craven Cottage before the international break.
Bassey has made 25 league appearances for Fulham this season, with one goal to his name.