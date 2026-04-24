Ahead Unity Cup 2026: How Super Eagles Fared In Six Previous Invitational Tournaments

The 2026 Unity Cup is the fourth edition of the international football tournament to be held in London, England. The tournament which is scheduled to take place between 26 and 30 May, will feature the Super Eagles of Nigeria, India, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have long used invitational tournaments as platforms to test depth, experiment with tactics, and build cohesion ahead of major international competitions. These competitions have provided valuable insights into the team’s evolution across different generations.

As anticipation builds for the 2026 Unity Cup in London, attention turns to the Super Eagles’ historical performances in similar tournaments. While some campaigns ended in disappointment, others showcased the team’s resilience and winning pedigree on the international stage.

In this piece, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI reviews six previous invitational tournaments involving the Super Eagles, highlighting key results, standout moments, and how the team fared against diverse opposition over the years.

US CUP 1995

The 1995 U.S. Cup was a four-nation invitational tournament organised by the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) in June 1995.

The four teams included the host United States, along with Mexico, Colombia, and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Unfortunately, it was a tournament to forget for the Nigerian team, handled by the late Amodu Shuaibu, as they lost all three matches.

Parading stars like the late Peter Rufai, Austin Okocha, Samson Siasia, Chidi Nwanu, Ben Iroha, Jonathan Akpoborie, and Godwin Opara, the Super Eagles lost 3–2 to the United States in their first game.

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Against Colombia in their second fixture, the Super Eagles fell to a 1–0 defeat before rounding off their outing with a 2–1 loss to Mexico.

LG CUP 1997

The 1997 LG Cup was the maiden edition of the football tournament, held in Tunisia.

The other three teams that participated alongside Tunisia included the Super Eagles, Cameroon, and Zambia.

Nigeria faced Cameroon in the semi-final and triumphed 1–0, thanks to Kenneth Zeigbo’s strike.

The win against Cameroon saw the Super Eagles set up a final clash with hosts Tunisia, which the North Africans won 2–0.

CARLSBERG CUP 1998

The 1998 Carlsberg Cup was a four-nation football tournament held in Hong Kong over the first and fourth days of the Chinese New Year holiday.

Hosts Hong Kong, the Super Eagles, Iran, and Chile were the participating teams in the tournament.

The three-time African champions faced Iran in the semi-final and won 1–0 following Ahmed ‘Yaro Yaro’ Garba’s second-half goal, while Hong Kong defeated Chile 3–1 in their own last-four tie.

In the final, the Super Eagles beat Hong Kong 2–0, with goals from Samson Siasia and Patrick Pascal.

UNITY CUP 2004

The 2004 Unity Cup was the second edition, held at The Valley Stadium, home ground of Charlton Athletic, in London.

The Super Eagles won the tournament, which also featured the Republic of Ireland and Jamaica.

After thrashing the Republic of Ireland 3–0 in their first game, the Super Eagles overcame Jamaica 2–0 in their second fixture.

LG CUP 2004

The 2004 LG Cup took place in Libya and also featured the Super Eagles, Jordan, and Ecuador.

It was a disappointing outing for the Super Eagles, who lost 2–1 to Libya in their first game and then lost 4–3 in a penalty shootout to Ecuador after regulation time ended 2–2.

Hosts Libya were crowned champions after edging Jordan 1–0 in the final.

UNITY CUP 2025

The 2025 Unity Cup was the third edition, held at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

The four teams that competed were the Black Stars of Ghana, Jamaica, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Super Eagles emerged champions after wins against Ghana and Jamaica. Eric Chelle’s side beat Ghana 2–1 in the first semi-final and defeated Jamaica 5–4 on penalties after 90 minutes ended 2–2.



