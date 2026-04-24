Osimhen Fires Up Galatasaray Ahead Fenerbahçe Showdown

Victor Osimhen has urged his Galatasaray teammates to stay focused as they prepare for the high-stakes Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe.

The Yellow and Reds suffered a 2–0 defeat to Gençlerbirliği on Wednesday night, crashing out of the Turkish Cup at the RAMS Park.

Okan Buruk’s side will be eager to move past the disappointing loss as they turn their focus to the crucial showdown with Fenerbahçe.

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Osimhen Battle Ready For Fenerbahçe

Osimhen insisted that they can’t afford to dwell too much on the defeat to Gençlerbirliği.

“A very important match awaits us. Like everyone else, I’m eagerly anticipating it. Now is not the time to be upset,” Osimhen was quoted by Fanatik.

“We’re going into an important match for the championship, and we need to prepare ourselves well.”

Galatasaray hold a four-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe in the standings, with just four matches remaining in the season.

By Adeboye Amosu





