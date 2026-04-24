Osimhen Fires Up Galatasaray Ahead Fenerbahçe Showdown

Victor Osimhen has urged his Galatasaray teammates to stay focused as they prepare for the high-stakes Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe.
The Yellow and Reds suffered a 2–0 defeat to Gençlerbirliği on Wednesday night, crashing out of the Turkish Cup at the RAMS Park.
Okan Buruk’s side will be eager to move past the disappointing loss as they turn their focus to the crucial showdown with Fenerbahçe.
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Osimhen Battle Ready For Fenerbahçe
Osimhen insisted that they can’t afford to dwell too much on the defeat to Gençlerbirliği.
“A very important match awaits us. Like everyone else, I’m eagerly anticipating it. Now is not the time to be upset,” Osimhen was quoted by Fanatik.
“We’re going into an important match for the championship, and we need to prepare ourselves well.”
Galatasaray hold a four-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe in the standings, with just four matches remaining in the season.
By Adeboye Amosu
I cant believe they still lost a whole 2-0 (unreplied goals) even when the messiah osimhen played….hahaha
I thought some brainwashed fans said the team never loses a match whenever he is on the pitch….
I know some of them will still crawl out of their holes and defend him by saying he is just returning from injury….
He came on in the 77 minutes bla bla bla…hahahaha
But in this round leather game I believe we have seen players who came on as late subs and back from injury to change the game for their team….lol…
It goes to show that there is nothing special about this dude aftar all….lol
His whole career is just built around hype hype and hype….
Nothing else….hahahaha