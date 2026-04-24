Bundesliga: Matchday 31: Top-Four Race Heats Up As Relegation Drama Unfolds

FC Bayern Munich may have sealed the Bundesliga title, but there remains

so much to play for as we head into Matchday 31 of 34.

European Race Tightens Ahead of Key Fixtures

The twists and turns keep on coming in the race to secure spots in the top four and UEFA Champions League qualification. RB Leipzig were big winners last weekend as they took a 3-1 victory away at fellow European hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt.

Talented 19-year-old Leipzig winger Yan Diamonde added another highlight to a

wonderful season by scoring a sensational opening goal in Frankfurt. Marie-Louise Eta and 1. FC Union Berlin will have the task of trying to stop Leipzig’s attacking marvels in the Bundesliga matchday 31 opener on Friday evening.

Also Read: Union Berlin Appoint First Women’s Coach In Bundesliga History

Eta made her historic debut as the first-ever female head coach of a team in one of Europe’s top-five leagues in a 2-1 defeat at home to VfL Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga Top-Four Battle Intensifies

While Leipzig are now three points clear of VfB Stuttgart in third, TSG Hoffenheim are banging on the door of the top four, moving within two points of Stuttgart thanks to a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Veteran attacker Andrej Kramaric netted two crucial penalties in that, and should Hoffenheim win again away at Hamburger SV, they would overtake Stuttgart on Saturday evening at least.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet VfB Stuttgart 1.606 1xbet X Draw 4.37 1xbet Werder Bremen 6.1 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights VfB Stuttgart -0.5 In 7 of the last 10 Bundesliga away matches, SV Werder Bremen has lost by at least 1 goals. VfB Stuttgart win SV Werder Bremen has lost 7 of their last 10 away matches in the Bundesliga. SV Werder Bremen under 1.5 goals SV Werder Bremen scored less than 1.5 goals in the Bundesliga in 11 of the last 15 matches.

Stuttgart, Bremen Face Crucial Bundesliga Clash

Stuttgart have a chance to return to winning ways, after their 4-2 defeat at Bayern, and retain their Bundesliga 2025/2026 top-four spot when they host SV Werder Bremen on Sunday. Bremen’s survival hopes were boosted with a 3-1 win over Hamburger SV, and they are

now one of four teams (including Hamburg) nestled on 31 points – five clear of the

bottom three.

Bundesliga Relegation Fight Reaches Boiling Point

FC St. Pauli are the current occupants of the play-off spot, and they face a crucial battle with bottom-of-the-table 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 on Saturday afternoon. A win would lift St. Pauli’s hopes of beating the drop and would confirm Heidenheim’s relegation.

Also Read: Bundesliga Matchday 29: Bayern Chase Historic Goal Record As Title Race, Top-Four Battle Intensify

Despite their away win in Berlin, Wolfsburg are still in the second automatic relegation spot, but they have every hope of taking more precious points when they host Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Gladbach are among the clubs level on points with Bremen and Hamburg anxiously looking over their shoulders.

Bundesliga Survival and European Hopes Collide

1. FC Cologne are another in that grouping, and they host a Bayer 04 Leverkusen side on Saturday also desperate for a win to lift their top-four hopes. Leverkusen are now two points behind Hoffenheim in sixth after a 2-1 home defeat to FC Augsburg.

Champions Bayern Eye Strong Finish

Champions Bayern visit 1. FSV Mainz 05, who could potentially seal their Bundesliga safety – a remarkable turnaround, given they were rock bottom in the middle of January.



