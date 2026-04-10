Bundesliga Matchday 29: Bayern Chase Historic Goal Record As Title Race, Top-Four Battle Intensify

Bayern Close In On Historic Bundesliga Goals Record

League leaders FC Bayern Munich are on the brink of breaking the all-time Bundesliga goalscoring record as the German top flight head into Matchday 29.

Bayern’s 100th goal of the season so far was netted in sensational style last Satur-

day as 18-year-old starlet Lennart Karl scored deep into added time to seal a 3-2

comeback win at SC Freiburg.

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Should Vincent Kompany’s charges score two goals or more at FC St. Pauli on Saturday evening, they would break the previous record

of 101 goals in a season set by Bayern back in 1971-72 – and with five games to

spare.

A win would also take Bayern an important step closer to retaining the title, given

their nine-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. St. Pauli are ea-

ger for points, though, to climb away from 16th and the play-off spot, with 1. FC

Cologne two points ahead.

Dortmund Face Leverkusen Test In Crucial Bundesliga Clash

Dortmund are showing no signs of giving up on their faint title chances, having

taken an impressive 2-0 win in equally late fashion at in-form VfB Stuttgart last Sat-

urday. They now host top-four contenders Bayer 04 Leverkusen in an appealing Saturday afternoon encounter.

Leipzig Aim To Strengthen Bundesliga Top-Four Push

Stuttgart’s defeat allowed RB Leipzig to move up to third with a 2-1 win at SV Werder Bremen. They could further boost their hopes of claiming a top-four finish with another good result at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday after-

noon.

Hoffenheim Seek Bundesliga Advantage In Friday Opener

TSG Hoffenheim are three points behind Stuttgart and Leipzig in fifth but have a chance to put pressure on the other top-four contenders if they can win the Match-day 29 opener at FC Augsburg on Friday evening.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Augsburg 3.525 1xbet X Draw 3.875 1xbet TSG Hoffenheim 2.111 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights TSG 1899 Hoffenheim over 0.5 goals TSG 1899 Hoffenheim scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Augsburg, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim has won by at least 1 goals. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim under 1.5 goals In their last 4 of 5 away meetings against FC Augsburg, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim scored less than 1.5 goals.

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Stuttgart, for their part, are at home to Hamburger SV in one of three clashes on

Sunday.

Relegation Battle Heats Up With Cologne, Werder Showdown

The first match on Sunday afternoon is a big encounter at the bottom of the table,

as Köln in 15th host Werder, who are a single point and position ahead of them. The

hosts have renewed optimism after battling to a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in

their first outing under interim coach René Wagner.

Mainz, Freiburg Eye European Momentum In Final Fixture

The weekend’s action concludes at the MEWA Arena as 1. FSV Mainz 05, who have raced up the table in recent weeks to now sit ninth, host Freiburg just a place and four points ahead.

Both teams are in continental action either side of this fixture as the pair compete in their first-ever European quarter-finals in the UEFA Conference League and UEFA Europa League respectively.



