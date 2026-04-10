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    Bundesliga Matchday 29: Bayern Chase Historic Goal Record As Title Race, Top-Four Battle Intensify

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
    Bundesliga Matchday 29 build-up: St Pauli vs Bayern Munich And More

    Bayern Close In On Historic Bundesliga Goals Record

    League leaders FC Bayern Munich are on the brink of breaking the all-time Bundesliga goalscoring record as the German top flight head into Matchday 29.

    Bayern’s 100th goal of the season so far was netted in sensational style last Satur-
    day as 18-year-old starlet Lennart Karl scored deep into added time to seal a 3-2
    comeback win at SC Freiburg.

    Also Read: Bundesliga: Tella Features In Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg’s Nine-Goal Thriller

    Should Vincent Kompany’s charges score two goals or more at FC St. Pauli on Saturday evening, they would break the previous record
    of 101 goals in a season set by Bayern back in 1971-72 – and with five games to
    spare.

    Bundesliga 2025/2026 Matchday 29 Fixtures

    A win would also take Bayern an important step closer to retaining the title, given
    their nine-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. St. Pauli are ea-
    ger for points, though, to climb away from 16th and the play-off spot, with 1. FC
    Cologne two points ahead.

    Dortmund Face Leverkusen Test In Crucial Bundesliga Clash

    Dortmund are showing no signs of giving up on their faint title chances, having
    taken an impressive 2-0 win in equally late fashion at in-form VfB Stuttgart last Sat-
    urday. They now host top-four contenders Bayer 04 Leverkusen in an appealing Saturday afternoon encounter.

    Leipzig Aim To Strengthen Bundesliga Top-Four Push

    Stuttgart’s defeat allowed RB Leipzig to move up to third with a 2-1 win at SV Werder Bremen. They could further boost their hopes of claiming a top-four finish with another good result at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday after-
    noon.

    Hoffenheim Seek Bundesliga Advantage In Friday Opener

    TSG Hoffenheim are three points behind Stuttgart and Leipzig in fifth but have a chance to put pressure on the other top-four contenders if they can win the Match-day 29 opener at FC Augsburg on Friday evening.

    Also Read: He’s A World Class Striker –Gerrard Hails Kane

    Stuttgart, for their part, are at home to Hamburger SV in one of three clashes on
    Sunday.

    Relegation Battle Heats Up With Cologne, Werder Showdown

    The first match on Sunday afternoon is a big encounter at the bottom of the table,
    as Köln in 15th host Werder, who are a single point and position ahead of them. The
    hosts have renewed optimism after battling to a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in
    their first outing under interim coach René Wagner.

    Mainz, Freiburg Eye European Momentum In Final Fixture

    The weekend’s action concludes at the MEWA Arena as 1. FSV Mainz 05, who have raced up the table in recent weeks to now sit ninth, host Freiburg just a place and four points ahead.

    Both teams are in continental action either side of this fixture as the pair compete in their first-ever European quarter-finals in the UEFA Conference League and UEFA Europa League respectively.

     

     


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    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.

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