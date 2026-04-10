U-17 WWCQ: Flamingos Coach Busari Invites 36 Players For Second Round Fixture

Newly-appointed Flamingos head coach Akeem Ishola Busari has invited a total of 36 players to the Flamingos camp ahead of next month’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup second round qualifying fixture against the winner of the Niger Republic/Guinea clash.

Niger Republic are scheduled to host the first leg of that first round fixture this weekend, with the return in Conakry next weekend.

The winner will host Nigeria, 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists, in the second round, first leg encounter during the weekend of 22nd – 24th May, with the Flamingos playing host on Saturday, 30th May.

There are five goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 13 midfielders and eight forwards as Busari, who replaced Coach Bankole Olowookere, begins his own journey with the Flamingos.

This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will take place in Morocco, 17th October – 7th November.

Flamingos Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Dorathy Noel Ndaks (Nasarawa Amazons); Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens); Abidemi Aiyeolowo (Remo Stars Ladies); Amarachi Atulayo (Heartland Queens); Rita Anthony (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Sefiat Idris (Bayelsa Queens); Veronica Kefas (Plateau United Ladies); Pattra Oparanmegwa (Delta Queens); Chioma James (Imo Strikers); Azeezat Oduntan (FC Robo Queens); Justina Godwin (Kwara United Ladies); Kanyinsola Yusuf (FC Robo Queens); Fakoya Akinola (Ekiti Queens); Esther Enne (Unification FC); God’s-Gift Afigbediotor (Ibom Angels)

Midfielders: Shakirat Sarafa (Remo Stars Ladies); Deborah Olayiwola (Bayelsa Queens); Tosin Tiamiyu (FC Robo Queens); Fidel Pepple (Pacesetter Queens); Favour Etim (Nasarawa Amazons); Blessing Sunday (Confluence Queens); Oluwatosin Yusuf (Nasarawa Amazons); Awawu Bashiru (Confluence Queens); Endurance Omoroka (Ekiti Queens); Ogaga Adams (Delta Queens); Memunat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Anesthesia Akwubo (Ahudiyannem FC); Busayo Ogunlede (Goalright Academy)

Forwards: Harmony Chidi (Bayelsa Queens); Aminat Abiodun (Pacesetter Queens); Mary Dustan (Imo Strikers); Patricia Habila (Fosla Academy); Kindness Ifeanyi (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwakemi Adegbuyi (FC Robo Queens); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy); Istifanus Shavih (Youth Arise FC)



