Premier League Title Race Will Be Over This Weekend —Former Arsenal Star Predicts

Former Arsenal star Paul Merton has predicted that Mikel Arteta’s side will be crowned Premier League champions after this weekend’s fixtures.

Arsenal will be back in league action when they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirate Stadium on Saturday.

A win for the Gunners will put them 12 points clear of Manchester City, who will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The league leaders will go into this weekend’s clash with the Cherries on the back of a moral-boosting 1-0 win away to Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 2.165 1xbet X Draw 3.74 1xbet Arsenal FC 3.495 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Manchester City win Manchester City has won 10 of their last 15 matches.

Looking forward to the games Merson, who won two league titles with Arsenal, was quoted on X handle of Arsenal News Channel:“Arsenal are on a bit of a wobble, aren’t they? I told you last week that the FA Cup game was a banana skin and they were knocked out by Southampton. Bournemouth are on a decent unbeaten run. But the problem is they just can’t win games.

“I feel like people are getting a bit carried away by hyping them up for being unbeaten. If you don’t win enough games, it makes no sense in my opinion. I personally think the Premier League title race will be over this weekend. I’m backing Arsenal to win, which means they go 12 points clear of Manchester City.

“I don’t believe City will beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. I’m predicting a comfortable win for Mikel Arteta’s team. Arsenal will be relieved they at least have one trophy in the bag after this weekend.”



