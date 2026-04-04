Bundesliga: Tella Features In Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg’s Nine-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella was in action as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Wolfsburg 6-3 at the BayArena in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 13th appearance, has bagged three assists for Leverkusen this ongoing season.



He was substituted in the 81st minute for Ernest Poku after an impressive display.

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The visitor took the lead in the 16th minute through Jonas Wind before Alejandro Grimaldo leveled parity in the 30th minute for the host.



However, two quick goals from Mæhle and Christian Eriksen gave Wolfsburg a 3-1 lead. But then, Grimaldo grabbed his double in the 44th minute to reduce the scoreline to 3-2.



Further goals from Schick, Tapsoba, Maza and Tillman gave Bayer Leverkusen a comfortable 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Borussia Dortmund 1.953 1xbet X Draw 4.045 1xbet Bayer Leverkusen 3.905 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Over 1.5 goals 12 of the last 15 Bayer 04 Leverkusen's matches ended with more than 1.5 goals. BTTS No In 6 of the last 10 Bayer 04 Leverkusen's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Borussia Dortmund win Borussia Dortmund has won 8 of their last 10 home matches.



