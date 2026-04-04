NPFL: Enyimba Snatch Late Draw Against Wikki Tourists In Lafia

Wikki Tourists and Enyimba played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 33 encounter on Saturday.

The hosts started the game strongly, taking the lead in the 14th minute through Bala Imamu.

Wikki were however reduced to 10-men before the break when goalkeeper Utum Godswill was sent off.

Enyimba capitalised on the numerical advantage, with Samuel Okechukwu equalising nine minutes after the break.

Despite being a man down, Wikki Tourists responded strongly and regained the lead in the 70th minute thanks to Jonathan Mairiga.

The visitors fought back, and equalised deep into stoppage time through Onyebuchi Nwaorisa.

Following the result, Enyimba moved up to 14th position on the table, while Wikki Tourists climbed to 17th.



