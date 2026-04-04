FA Cup: Haaland Fires Hat-Trick As Man City Thrash Liverpool

Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-0 to zoom into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side made it to the last four of the competition for a record-extending eighth successive season.

The result increased the pressure on Liverpool boss Arne Slot ahead of a daunting Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

Man City were awarded a penalty in the 39th minute when Nico O’Reilly was tripped inside the box by Virgil van Dijk.

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Haaland coolly slotted the ball past Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Norway international doubled his tally for the day in first-half stoppage time after he was set up by Antoine Semenyo Semenyo.

Semenyo scored City’s third of the game five minutes after the break.

The fourth goal came before the hour as Haaland completed his treble by crashing in a shot off the crossbar from an O’Reilly cutback.

Mohammed Salah missed a penalty for Liverpool afterwards.



