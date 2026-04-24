Silva Offers Fresh Update On Iwobi’s Injury

Fulham head coach Marco Silva is optimistic that Alex Iwobi could return to action before the end of the season despite his recent injury setback, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi picked up a hamstring problem during Fulham’s goalless draw against Brentford last weekend.

The 29-year-old was forced off late in the first half, with his international teammate Samuel Chukwueze coming on as his replacement.

Initial concerns suggested the 29-year-old might be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

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However, Silva, while disappointed by the injury, remains hopeful that the versatile midfielder will recover in time to feature again for the club before the season concludes.

“Really bad news to lose a player like Iwobi. Kenny is still out, but back on the grass. More involved,” Silva told a press conference on Friday.

“Kevin is doing individual work but will be out. Difficult to say a time-scale on Alex, but back before the end of the season.”

Iwobi has registered four goals, and three assists in 27 league appearances for Fulham this season.

The London club will host Aston Villa at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



