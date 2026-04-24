Ex-Black Stars Coach Hughton Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Former Black Stars of Ghana and Newcastle head coach Chris Hughton has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

The 67-year-old, who played for Tottenham, West Ham, Brentford and the Republic of Ireland before moving into coaching, underwent surgery last May.

He told the Daily Mail (via ESPN): “I had very good advice and all the treatment options were given to me, and I decided to have my prostate removed. The recovery has gone really well.

“I’m one year post-operation and I feel good. It’s all gone very well. I’ve got a lot of energy.

“Keeping active and busy is part of how I am anyway, but it’s also about rehabilitation and keeping your mind active as well.

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“I’m very comfortable with my prognosis and my post-operation feelings. I’m in a really good place.”

Hughton, who won the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup with Spurs, also managed Birmingham, Norwich, Nottingham Forest and, most recently, Ghana.

One in eight men will be affected by prostate cancer, and that risk doubles in black men.

Hughton added: “Mine is a good story and if it can help anybody, particularly in the black community, where we know that the percentages are a lot higher, then I’d be really happy.”



