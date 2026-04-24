Give NPFL Players Opportunity To Prove Worth In Eagles –Ex-International Tells Chelle

Former Nigerian international Eric Ejiofor has advised the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to extend invitations to players in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) ahead of the team’s friendly games in May and June.



Recall that Nigeria will compete at the 2026 Unity Cup alongside Zimbabwe, Jamaica, and India from May 26 to May 30 in London.



In June, the three-time AFCON winners will face Poland and Portugal in highly anticipated friendly matches.

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Speaking with Brila FM, Ejiofor stated that the current Super Eagles squad is aging and called for the invitation of young players to the Super Eagles.



“It’s an opportunity to see this new players in every position.



“We will use this friendly to test and identify good players. We will see if they can fit into the team.



“The core of the Super Eagles is aging, so we need younger players with whom the Coach can effect the transition we need.”



