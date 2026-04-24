‘That’s The Biggest Fight’ –Haye Speaks On Joshua, Fury Potential Fight

Former heavyweight champion David Haye has disclosed that he would love to see a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.



Fury and Joshua fueled anticipation earlier this month when they traded barbs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reigniting excitement for a matchup that has collapsed multiple times in the past.



Recall that public anticipation for the bout grew as Joshua attended Fury’s recent comeback victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov.

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Speaking to Sky Sports, former two-weight champion Haye admitted he is keen to see it.



“That’s the biggest fight they could both possibly have. They should be pushing it, they should be pressing it, they have to be. They both need each other, for their own legacies, different reasons.



“They both need to say Anthony Joshua was in the same era as Tyson Fury, vice versa, and they battled it out to figure out who won. Maybe they will earn more money now than they would have done when it was first talked about.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Wolverhampton Wanderers 4.57 1xbet X Draw 4.52 1xbet Tottenham Hotspur 1.738 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Wolverhampton win Tottenham Hotspur has lost 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Wolverhampton. Under 3.5 goals 9 of the last 15 Wolverhampton's matches ended with less than 3.5 goals. Tottenham Hotspur under 2.5 goals Tottenham Hotspur scored less than 2.5 goals in all of the last 10 away matches.



