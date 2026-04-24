Ottolini: Juve Have No Plan To Sign Salah

Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini has denied reports linking the club with a move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, stating that the Egyptian is not on their transfer list.



Recall that Salah will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season after nine years at Anfield.

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Speaking to 365Scores, Ottolini addressed the speculation regarding the 33-year-old, who is set to leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season.



“What is being said about negotiations to sign Mohamed Salah is not true. There is absolutely nothing in this regard at the moment.”



Salah, now 33, is open to remaining in Europe next season, despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.524 1xbet X Draw 4.925 1xbet Crystal Palace 6.4 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Liverpool win Liverpool has won 6 of their last 10 home matches. Crystal Palace under 1.5 goals Crystal Palace scored less than 1.5 goals in the Premier League in 12 of the last 15 matches. Liverpool to score first Liverpool scored first in 6 of their last 8 Premier League home matches.



