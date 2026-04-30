NPFL: El-Kanemi’s Abdulrahman Targets Golden Boot

El-kanemi Warriors midfielder Daddy Abdulrahman is determined to claim the top scorer’s prize in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season.

Abdulrahman has scored 10 goals in 33 league appearances for Kabiru Dogo’s side.

Ikorodu City forward Joseph Arumala currently sit at the top of scorer’s chart with 12 goals.

The former Shooting Stars player is confident of adding more goals to his tally before the campaign comes to a close.

Read Also:NWFL:Nasarawa Amazons, Abia Angels Clinch Super Six Spots

‎El-Kanemi Warriors midfielder Daddy Abdulrahman has told NPFL.com.ng that he is going to give his “best” in the run-in for the top scorer’s prize in this season’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

‎”I feel very excited to be among the top scorers because this is the first season I have scored this many goals in the league,” Abdulrahman told npfl.com.ng.

‎”Yes my target is to score more goals. You know the gap between me and the top scorers is two goals.

“I will try my best to improve (the number of) my goals. I believe I can score two, three or five more goals before the end of the season. Anyone God allows me get, I will accept it.”

‎By Adeboye Amosu



