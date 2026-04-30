EXCLUSIVE: Ikhana Backs Siasia, Amokachi, Maikaba For U-23, U-20 Roles, Warns NFF Against Player Selection Interference

Khadiri Ikhana, a former Super Eagles defender and ex-Enyimba head coach, has exclusively told Completesports.com that Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi and Abdu Maikaba are capable hands to lead the new generation of Nigeria’s U-20 Flying Eagles and U-23 Olympic Team, provided that the NFF does the needful.

Ikhana reiterates that the trio will only succeed only if the Nigeria Football Federation stays clear of player invitations to the national camp and selection for matches.

Experienced Trio Can Drive Youth Revival — NFF Must Trust Them

The 74-year-old Ikhana said the coaches are tested and proven at both domestic and international levels and are experienced enough to drive Nigeria’s youth teams’ revival agenda, having missed out on CAF and FIFA tournaments for a while now.

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Ikhana was asked for his assessment of the three coaches who are being strongly linked to the U-20 and U-23 national teams’ coaching jobs.

“I believe any or all of them are good enough to handle the junior national teams,” Ikhana began on Thursday morning when Completesports.com contacted him.

“They are experienced enough, tested and with verifiable track records in the game, both at domestic and international stages.

“So, I have no worries whatsoever that they are the right ones for the job, especially now that Nigeria is in serious desire to bounce back in continental and global age-grade competitions.

“But this will only happen if the football body gives them the free hand to invite and select players for matches. This is where I have serious concerns because, over time, that has been a very contentious issue.”

NFF Interference Blamed For Decline In Results

“A situation whereby administrators want to decide for the coach which players should be called up to camp or who should play in a game has been largely responsible for the country’s decline in international competitions in recent times,” the former Sharks, Kano Pillars, Kwara United and Enyimba head coach said.

Ikhana remains on record as the first Nigerian coach to win the CAF Champions League following Enyimba’s triumph in 2003, a feat that earned him the CAF Coach of the Year award in the same year.

Need To Prioritise Domestic Talent Over Foreign-Based Prospects

With his vast experience in the game, both as an AFCON winner in 1980 as a player and a CAF Champions League-winning coach, Ikhana posited that it is absolutely wrong for the football federation to always prioritise young players of Nigerian descent abroad over those plying their trade on the domestic scene.

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“It makes me laugh each time they say domestic players aren’t good. What it means, clearly, in effect, is that you who are managing the domestic football are not good. It’s as simple as that,” Ikhana fumed.

“All of us played on the domestic scene, and what we were able to achieve in the game is there for all to see. So, the question is, what has changed?

“If players on the home front aren’t good for the national team, it means you who are managing the domestic game are not good.

“So, I believe building the age-group teams around players from the home front is a bold step towards reviving our age-grade teams. The players are available, handy and easy to replace whoever among them is not doing well.

“No doubt, every player of Nigerian origin deserves to be given a look-in, but placing priority and concentration on foreign-based youngsters is not the best approach.”

By Sab Osuji



