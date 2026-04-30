2026 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets’ First Leg Tie With Malawi Likely To Be Moved From Ikenne To Abeokuta

There are unconfirmed reports that Nigeria’s Falconets’ 2026 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup first leg qualifier with Malawi could be moved from Ikenne in Ogun State to the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

This was exclusively revealed to Completesports.com by Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Director of Communications, Demola Olajire.

“There’s the likely the game will now take place in Abeokuta,” Olajire who did not give a concrete reason for the planned relocation, told Completesports.com.

“The possibility of the game being played in Abeokuta is very high.”

This is not the first time the Falconets would have to change venue in the qualifiers.

Also Read: He Led By Example –Oliseh Hails Late Keshi’s Attitude In Super Eagles

In their third round first leg encounter with Senegal, the clash had to be moved from the Lekan Salami stadium in Ibadan to Abeokuta, due to the poor state of the pitch of the former.

The winner over two legs between the Falconets and Malawi will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Poland.

To get to the final stage, Malawi overcame Guinea-Bissau 6-2 on aggregate while the Falconets saw off Senegal on a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

By James Agberebi in Ikenne, Ogun State



