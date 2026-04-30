UCL: Simeone Hails Lookman’s Performance Against Arsenal

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has applauded Ademola Lookman’s performance in the club’s Champions League encounter against Arsenal.

The LaLiga giants held Mikel Arteta’s side to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final fixture at the Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Viktor Gyökeres gave Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot just before the break.

Atlético fought back after the break with Argentina international Julian Alvarez also converting from the spot.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.686 1xbet X Draw 4.11 1xbet Atletico Madrid 5.58 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid over 1.5 goals Atletico Madrid scored more than 1.5 goals in the UEFA Champions League in 5 of the last 7 matches. Atletico Madrid over 0.5 goals Atletico Madrid scored more than 0.5 goals in the UEFA Champions League in all of the last 7 matches. Atletico Madrid under 2.5 goals Atletico Madrid scored less than 2.5 goals in 12 of the last 15 matches.

Lookman came close to scoring twice

for the home team, but was denied by David Raya.

The Nigeria international also put up a solid defensive work in the keenly contested encounter.

“I loved Lookman’s game; we’re getting an important player to understand that his defensive work helps us,” Simeone was quoted by Marca.



