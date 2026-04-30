CAF Backs Infantino For Re-Election As FIFA President

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unanimously pledged its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s re-election for the 2027–2031 term, securing him 54 crucial votes early in the process.



This united decision, made in Vancouver, Canada, strengthens Infantino’s position for another term, highlighting a united African front and growing global backing.



This backing from FIFA’s largest voting bloc provides significant momentum for Infantino, who has been in office since 2016.

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According to an official statement, all CAF Member Associations were aligned in their position.



“The CAF Member Associations unanimously agreed to support Gianni Infantino to be re-elected as President of FIFA for the period 2027–2031.”



The 2027–2031 election is expected to hold in Morocco, with Infantino potentially serving until 2031 due to a ruling that his initial term didn’t count toward the 12-year limit.



