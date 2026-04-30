Why Olise Rejected The Chance To Play For Nigeria —Rohr

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed why Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise refused to play for Nigeria.

Born in Hammersmith, Greater London, England, to a British-Nigerian father and Franco-Algerian mother, Olise was eligible to represent France, Algeria, England or Nigeria internationally.

While playing for Reading in the English Championship, Rohr placed Olise on the Super Eagles standby list ahead of qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

But that was the closest he came to featuring for Nigeria, as he has since gone on to represent France at senior level, making his debut in 2024.

The 24-year-old was part of the French team that won silver medal in the football event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Rohr Explains Reason Olise Turned Down Nigeria

Recollecting how he attempted to bring Olise to the Super Eagles, Rohr said on BRILA FM:”In 2019 I and my assistant saw this player, we went to watch a match and we tried to invite him but he didn’t want to join us because I think he already knew he would have a big future with an European team.

“He could play for several countries, of course, this was seven years ago, can you imagine. We saw him, so strong but unfortunately he refused to play for Nigeria.”

The Journey

Olise joined Hayes and Yeading around the age of six, before joining the Chelsea Academy. He was a youth player at Arsenal, Chelsea (spending seven years with them before leaving aged 14), and Manchester City.



Also Read: Olise Should Be Representing Super Eagles, Not France –Oliseh

In July 2018, Olise was inducted into Reading’s Academy scholarship program and made his debut for Reading on 12 March 2019, in a 3–0 home defeat to Leeds United, and on 15 July, he signed a three-year professional contract with the club.

In April 2021 he was nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season and on 29 April 2021, he was crowned EFL Young Player of the Season.

On 8 July 2021, Olise signed a five-year deal with Crystal Palace after they had activated his £8.37 million release clause.

The on 11 September 2021, he made his Premier League debut for the club in a 3–0 home win against Tottenham after coming on as a substitute in the 86th minute in place of Jordan Ayew.

Eyeing Treble At Bayern

He has already landed his second Bundesliga title at Bayern Munich this season and could also add the UEFA Champions League and German Cup trophies.

He was outstanding for Bayern as he scored against Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s 5-4 loss in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

By James Agberebi



