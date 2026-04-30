Mikel: Conte Stopped Me From Playing For Chelsea Because Of My Participation At 2016 Olympic Games

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has disclosed that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte stopped him from playing for the club because he represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games.



Recall that Mikel was selected by Nigeria for their 35-man provisional squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics and was later named captain of the Olympics squad.



He led the Dream Team to win a bronze medal at the football showpiece event after defeating Honduras 3-2 in Belo Horizonte.



However, on his return to Chelsea, the Italian tactician told him to train with the reserve team as punishment for playing at the Olympic Games.



Speaking via his Obi One Podcast, Mikel stated that he has no regrets representing Nigeria at the Games.

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“Conte was the reason why I left. Once he came in, he was like ‘you’re not playing anymore’, then I left. Obviously when I saw Kante as well coming to the club I was like my time here is done”, Mikel Obi said.



“The only reason I talked about was when he came in, I and Victor Moses got invited to go to the national team Olympics, so I had a conversation with the club and he (Conte) said I would not play for the club anymore if I decide to go. He said ‘I’m a new manager and I’m here, we need to think about the team and the club.’ And he made it clear that my time was done if I decide to go.



“And I was like, ‘You know what? I’ve been invited to represent the country at the Olympics.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, but if you go just know that your time here is done.



“I had a hard time when I came back. He never spoke to me and sent me to the reserve team where I was training, and I started training alone for a while, for like six months. I knew my time was done, and I remember there was a period when the team started playing really, really badly.



“Then he called me and told me about the club’s performance and also asked if I wanted to come back. I declined because I had already made up my mind to leave anyway. I spoke to a few guys including Didier Drogba and he told me to find something new when things happen like it did”, Mikel Obi concluded.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.754 1xbet X Draw 4.165 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.875 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea. Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea has won by at least 1 goals.



