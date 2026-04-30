UCL: We’re Going Into Second Leg With Atletico Full Of Confidence —Saka

Bukayo Saka has said Arsenal will go into next week UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg clash with Atletico Madrid at the Emirates full of confidence.

Saka continued his return from injury with a substitute appearance in the Spanish capital, where a penalty apiece from Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez now sees the last-four tie finely poised for next Tuesday’s N5 reunion.

“We have mixed feelings, we’d like maybe to have come away with a win, but we’ll take the draw,” Saka explained. “It’s half-time, and we’re confident going back to Emirates Stadium. We’re really excited and we’re going into that one with full confidence.

“A draw isn’t bad, but I would say we’re never really satisfied if we don’t win, with the talent in the group. We want to win and we’ll try and do that next week.”

The scoreline ensures a streak of 13 matches unbeaten in the Champions League this season, equalling a club record in the competition set 20 years ago as the Gunners fight to claim a maiden major European crown.

A hostile cauldron of noise greeted our Gunners at the Metropolitano Stadium, an experience among many that Saka and his teammates relish – and he is certain that our home atmosphere in the return leg will more than match it as we compete for a place in the final in Budapest on May 30.

“It’s beautiful to play in stadiums like this, and occasions like this are what you dream of,” he added.

“We’re looking forward to Emirates Stadium next week – I’m sure it’s going to be above and beyond what we saw tonight, and that will definitely give us the boost.

“We’re going to see if we can continue [our unbeaten run], of course – starting next week.”



