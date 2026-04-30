Fulham Stall On €24m Deal For Chukwueze

Fulham are unwilling to pay €24m for Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze joined the Cottagers on loan from Serie A giants AC Milan last summer.

The 26-year-old has make a big impression at the Craven Cottage, with the London club willing to make the deal permanent.

The tricky winger has scored three goals, and registered four assists in 20 league appearances for Marco Silva’s side.

Read Also:UCL: Lookman Features As Atletico Force Arsenal To 1-1 Draw In Semi-final First Leg

Fulham are however reluctant to pay the €24m option inserted in the deal.

“Samuel Chukwueze has become the symbol of the fans, who want to keep him in London,” Milan Press reported.

“However, the club currently considers the buyout too high, and this is exactly what makes it difficult to reach an agreement.”

AC Milan are keen to sell the former Villarreal player as they look to reshape their squad for next season.



