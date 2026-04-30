I’m Loving Life At Everton –George

Chelsea loanee Tyrique George has described his experience on Merseyside as positive, noting that he is loving it as an Everton player.



He has played 12 games in the Premier League this season, giving him a valuable platform to showcase his qualities at the senior level.



In a chat with the club’s website, George stated that he’s aiming to help the team move up the table to European spots.

Read Also:Why Olise Rejected The Chance To Play For Nigeria —Rohr



“I want to create, score goals and make things happen. I’ll keep working to try to make it happen.



“I’m loving it as an Everton player. The boys are great and everyone is so nice here. I want to help us get as many wins as possible.



“That’s my only aim – to help us get as many wins as we can. We want to get European football and it’s still a possibility for us.



“The fans are top, they’re really good people. It’s a passionate environment and I love feeling that every time I step on the pitch. I want to play for them.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 1.754 1xbet X Draw 4.165 1xbet Nottingham Forest 4.875 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Chelsea, Nottingham Forest has lost by at least 1 goals. Chelsea win Nottingham Forest has lost 3 of their last 5 meetings against Chelsea. Chelsea -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea has won by at least 1 goals.



